Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyme Technologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on creating medicines which specialize in the body’s immune system to treat diseases. Tyme Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of TYME stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.84. Tyme Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,981,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,721,683.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 570,251 shares of company stock valued at $589,957 over the last 90 days. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $936,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 113,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

