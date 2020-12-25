DA Davidson Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for The First Bancshares in a report released on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.43. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

FBMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised The First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The First Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $648.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $35.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.81 million. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 23.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The First Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in The First Bancshares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The First Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in The First Bancshares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in The First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

