Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) were down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 74,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROGFF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

