Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:UBP opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.96 million, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

