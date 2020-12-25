China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NYSE COE opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. China Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $554.51 million, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of -0.85.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.86. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 64.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in China Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in China Online Education Group by 246.0% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 124,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88,570 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

