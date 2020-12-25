China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
NYSE COE opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. China Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $554.51 million, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of -0.85.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.86. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.
About China Online Education Group
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.
