Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AVROBIO (AVRO)

AVROBIO (NASDAQ: AVRO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/24/2020 – AVROBIO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/24/2020 – AVROBIO was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2020 – AVROBIO was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/16/2020 – AVROBIO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/10/2020 – AVROBIO was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/7/2020 – AVROBIO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/18/2020 – AVROBIO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. "

11/18/2020 – AVROBIO had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – AVROBIO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/11/2020 – AVROBIO is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2020 – AVROBIO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/5/2020 – AVROBIO had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

10/31/2020 – AVROBIO was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $14.68 on Friday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $535.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the second quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

