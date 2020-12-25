BidaskClub Upgrades Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Buy

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
GEVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gevo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.92.
Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.43. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 534.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gevo Company Profile
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.
