BidaskClub Upgrades Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Buy

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GEVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gevo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.92.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.43. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gevo will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 534.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

