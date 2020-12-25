Bloom Burton Lowers CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) to Hold

CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) was downgraded by Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CRHM opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CRH Medical has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.43.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

