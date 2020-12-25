FY2021 EPS Estimates for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Cut by Analyst

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banner in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.25.

Get Banner alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BANR. Piper Sandler upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

BANR opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.88 million. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Banner by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Banner by 163.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Banner by 30.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.