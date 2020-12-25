Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Lowered to $144.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.65.

Shares of ALNY opened at $137.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.93. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,982,640. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,923,000 after acquiring an additional 269,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,574,000 after purchasing an additional 355,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,937,000 after purchasing an additional 52,378 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,424,000 after purchasing an additional 842,211 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,363,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

