Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) PT Raised to $130.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LECO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $118.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $122.50.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $668,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,674. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 112,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

