Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Raised to $12.00 at Benchmark

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on F. ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Shares of F opened at $8.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ford Motor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,036,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after buying an additional 7,265,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,793,000 after buying an additional 6,959,199 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,154,563,000 after buying an additional 6,527,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,314.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,561,000 after buying an additional 5,101,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

