FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist

Truist cut shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of FireEye from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.68.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of FEYE opened at $22.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.16. FireEye has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,191 shares of company stock worth $3,709,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of FireEye by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 443.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the second quarter worth about $125,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.