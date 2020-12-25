Critical Review: Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) vs. Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Resource and Osisko Gold Royalties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource 0.19% 0.15% 0.12% Osisko Gold Royalties -80.56% 2.71% 2.05%

37.1% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Gold Resource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Gold Resource pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Osisko Gold Royalties pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Gold Resource pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Osisko Gold Royalties pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Gold Resource has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gold Resource and Osisko Gold Royalties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $135.37 million 1.79 $5.83 million $0.09 37.56 Osisko Gold Royalties $295.86 million 6.97 -$176.49 million $0.21 58.86

Gold Resource has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osisko Gold Royalties. Gold Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Gold Royalties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Gold Resource has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gold Resource and Osisko Gold Royalties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 6 0 2.86

Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus target price of $19.79, suggesting a potential upside of 60.08%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than Gold Resource.

Summary

Osisko Gold Royalties beats Gold Resource on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico. Gold Resource Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project. The company also has a 100% silver stream on the Mantos Blancos copper mine in Chile. It holds a portfolio of approximately 135 royalties, streams, and precious metal offtakes in North America; and owns rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

