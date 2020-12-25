First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $83.45 and last traded at $83.79. 7,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 42,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average is $69.23.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.