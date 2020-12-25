First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.90 and last traded at $45.18. Approximately 526,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 480,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.32.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.