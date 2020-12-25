Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) fell 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11. 919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Gazit Globe, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. It owns and operates 103 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

