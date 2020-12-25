DA Davidson Comments on Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.64.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

In related news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 6,200 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $98,364.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,399,864.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,982 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

