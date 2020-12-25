First Financial Northwest, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.75.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 17.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

