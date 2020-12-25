Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Sunday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.36.

TSE CGX opened at C$9.25 on Monday. Cineplex Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$585.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.38.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.54 million. Research analysts expect that Cineplex Inc. will post -1.175023 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

