Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Given a C$21.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) has been given a C$21.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) stock opened at C$22.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 52.73. Russel Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.97 and a 1 year high of C$23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.66.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$614.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$637.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.35, for a total transaction of C$101,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,775,841.75. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,605 shares of company stock valued at $541,519.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

