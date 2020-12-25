Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Given a C$21.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) has been given a C$21.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th.
Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) stock opened at C$22.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 52.73. Russel Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.97 and a 1 year high of C$23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.66.
In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.35, for a total transaction of C$101,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,775,841.75. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,605 shares of company stock valued at $541,519.
Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
