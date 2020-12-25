Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) Given New C$71.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$72.00 to C$71.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KL. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of KL opened at C$53.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.15. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$25.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$843.30 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.8539239 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 15.35%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

