Scotiabank Cuts Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$71.00

Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) (TSE:ENGH) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) stock opened at C$61.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. Enghouse Systems Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$35.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 27.68%.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

