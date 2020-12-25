Scotiabank Cuts Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$71.00

Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) (TSE:ENGH) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.
Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) stock opened at C$61.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. Enghouse Systems Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$35.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.77.
About Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO)
Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.
