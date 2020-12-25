FY2020 EPS Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Raised by Piper Sandler

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banc of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

BANC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Banc of California stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.59 million, a P/E ratio of -78.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $111,122.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 550,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

