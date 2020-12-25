DA Davidson Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for QCR in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QCRH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of QCRH opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.12. QCR has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other QCR news, CAO Nick W. Anderson acquired 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 413 shares in the company, valued at $13,604.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in QCR in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in QCR by 517.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 6.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

