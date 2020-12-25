Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cintas Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cintas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.10.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $338.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 35.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,717,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 13.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.