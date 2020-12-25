Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Redfin Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Redfin in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $83.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $2,457,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,522,112. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

