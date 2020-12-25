Morgan Stanley Boosts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $38.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $14.50 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $35.58 on Monday. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -114.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,166,662.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 68,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $1,019,561.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,173.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,200,595 shares of company stock worth $68,148,627. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,879,000 after buying an additional 7,629,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,663,000 after buying an additional 1,148,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,372,000 after buying an additional 183,697 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,087,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,830,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,770,000 after purchasing an additional 820,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

