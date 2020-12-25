Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Earns Conviction-Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a conviction-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INFY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.34.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. Infosys has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,404,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Infosys by 10.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,408,000 after buying an additional 5,049,297 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Infosys by 15.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,661,000 after buying an additional 3,019,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,865 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Infosys by 47.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,579,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299,642 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.