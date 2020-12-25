Piper Sandler Raises Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $97.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $82.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $83.20.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arvinas by 47.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 32,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Arvinas by 71.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Arvinas by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 386.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 19,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Arvinas by 30.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

