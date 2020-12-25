Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.71 and last traded at C$7.62. Approximately 112,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 138,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.35.

The stock has a market cap of C$548.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 8.90%.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

