Traders Purchase Large Volume of Remark Call Options (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 18,457 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 570% compared to the average daily volume of 2,754 call options.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MARK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARK. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Remark during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Remark during the second quarter valued at about $876,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remark during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Remark during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Remark during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.
