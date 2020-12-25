Synaptics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,229 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,607% compared to the typical daily volume of 72 put options.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $86.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $31,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $865,130.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $2,373,952. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,397,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,394,000 after buying an additional 101,754 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 24.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,662,000 after buying an additional 151,495 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 34.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 155,107 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 26.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,988 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Synaptics by 15.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,309 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Cowen started coverage on Synaptics in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.