SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Shares Up 0.1%

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) shares shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.19 and last traded at $89.10. 11,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 18,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.97.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

