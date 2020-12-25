HC Wainwright Lowers Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Price Target to $9.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. Analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $466,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 164.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37,195 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the period. 25.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

