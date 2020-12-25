Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,000 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDSB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,783.16 ($23.30).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,285 ($16.79) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £47.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,236.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,138.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.31%.

In other Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) news, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99). Also, insider Ann Godbehere purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

