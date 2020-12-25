thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) Given a €5.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TKA. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Independent Research set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.33 ($8.62).

Get thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) alerts:

TKA stock opened at €8.21 ($9.66) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp AG has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.87.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.