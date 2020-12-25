Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €3.80 by Kepler Capital Markets

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NOKIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €3.68 ($4.33).

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

