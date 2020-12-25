William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) – William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leslie’s in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of LESL opened at $27.48 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,067.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910 over the last three months.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

