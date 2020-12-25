Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

WGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Shares of WGO opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $53,705.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

