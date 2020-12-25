Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Lowered by Analyst

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Woodward in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. William Blair also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

WWD stock opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.30. Woodward has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $129.06.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $531.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.33 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $2,142,250.00. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $200,365.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,400 shares of company stock worth $5,983,238. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Woodward by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in Woodward by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,541,000 after buying an additional 38,459 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Woodward by 6,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

