Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $35.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $730.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.05.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million.

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,758.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780 shares in the company, valued at $25,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,007 shares of company stock worth $725,791 over the last quarter. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 190,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

