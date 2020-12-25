Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a report released on Sunday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centene’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.03. Centene has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $2,170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Centene by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

