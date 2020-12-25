The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.
OZON opened at $41.96 on Monday. Ozon has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $51.04.
About Ozon
Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.