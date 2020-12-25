The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

OZON opened at $41.96 on Monday. Ozon has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

