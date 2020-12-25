Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tapestry from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tapestry from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen upgraded Tapestry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.91.

TPR opened at $30.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

