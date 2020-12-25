Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EPZM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Epizyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.44.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $11.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,245.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Goldfischer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 762,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Epizyme by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after buying an additional 620,698 shares during the last quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP grew its stake in Epizyme by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP now owns 2,854,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,057,000 after buying an additional 523,203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Epizyme by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,990,000 after buying an additional 469,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

