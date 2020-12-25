The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L)’s (BKG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,907.09 ($64.11).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) stock opened at GBX 4,716 ($61.61) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,560.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,420.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,006.96 ($78.48). The stock has a market cap of £5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.31.

In other The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 16,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,460 ($58.27), for a total transaction of £715,428.60 ($934,712.05). Also, insider Richard Stearn sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,249 ($55.51), for a total transaction of £913,535 ($1,193,539.33).

About The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

