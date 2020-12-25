Analyzing CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) and Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSMD)

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) and Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSMD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.7% of CUI Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of CUI Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Simply shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CUI Global and Simply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUI Global -1.96% -31.05% -17.86% Simply 16.60% -271.40% 49.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CUI Global and Simply’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUI Global $23.49 million 1.79 -$1.13 million ($0.47) -3.15 Simply $30.39 million 0.00 -$21.02 million N/A N/A

CUI Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Simply.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CUI Global and Simply, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CUI Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Simply 0 0 0 0 N/A

CUI Global currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.70%.

Volatility and Risk

CUI Global has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simply has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Simply beats CUI Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technologies, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

About Simply

Simply, Inc. focuses on premium retail brands. It operates through the following two segments: OneClick retail stores and Cooltech Distribution business. The OneClick retail stores segment operates retail consumer electronics stores authorized under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller) and AAR Mono-Brand programs. The Cooltech Distribution business segment engages in distributing to the OneClick stores and other resellers of Apple products and other consumer electronic brands. The company was founded on February 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Miami FL.

