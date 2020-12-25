Comparing BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) & Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) and Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

BELLUS Health has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Karuna Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

70.2% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of BELLUS Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BELLUS Health and Karuna Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BELLUS Health $30,000.00 16,389.05 -$7.01 million N/A N/A Karuna Therapeutics N/A N/A -$43.96 million ($3.68) -28.44

BELLUS Health has higher revenue and earnings than Karuna Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BELLUS Health and Karuna Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BELLUS Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Karuna Therapeutics 0 0 11 0 3.00

Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $130.20, indicating a potential upside of 24.41%. Given Karuna Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Karuna Therapeutics is more favorable than BELLUS Health.

Profitability

This table compares BELLUS Health and Karuna Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BELLUS Health -49,910.34% -48.37% -45.25% Karuna Therapeutics N/A -13.91% -13.72%

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics beats BELLUS Health on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis. The company also focuses on developing other muscarinic-targeted drug candidates. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; patent license agreement with PureTech Health LLC; and drug discovery partnership with Charles River Laboratories, as well as drug discovery collaboration with PsychoGenics Inc. The company was formerly known as Karuna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2019. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

