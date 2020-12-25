Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADAP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. purchased 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 672.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 205,207 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,391,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.33. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $13.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

